Caizcoin Website Re-design

Caizcoin Website Re-design website redesign website ui ux design design cryptocurrency technology landing page website design ux graphic design ui
Hi everyone! I’m excited to share with you one of the biggest projects I’ve worked on recently as a Graphic Designer.

I re-designed website for Caizcoin. Which is the first ever Islamic compliance cryptocurrency. It was an amazing experience to work on this great project. Take a look, I'd love to hear what you think! Do appreciate if you like my work 👍🏻

If you are interested in a logo, corporate identity or illustration, please feel free to contact me ---> tahseen.gadit415@gmail.com or message me in the chat.

Behance Portfolio link:
https://lnkd.in/d4fKNSqf

To experience full website visit:
www.caizcoin.com

