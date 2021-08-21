Caizcoin Website Re-design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi everyone! I’m excited to share with you one of the biggest projects I’ve worked on recently as a Graphic Designer.
I re-designed website for Caizcoin. Which is the first ever Islamic compliance cryptocurrency. It was an amazing experience to work on this great project. Take a look, I'd love to hear what you think! Do appreciate if you like my work 👍🏻
If you are interested in a logo, corporate identity or illustration, please feel free to contact me ---> tahseen.gadit415@gmail.com or message me in the chat.
Behance Portfolio link:
https://lnkd.in/d4fKNSqf
To experience full website visit:
www.caizcoin.com