I am available for hire.
💌 Mail at: zanahid2020@gmail.com
Hey, guys! Super excited.
Today I am going to share with you a new
Sign up design for Unet by United Commercial Bank Ltd. Which is one of the largest private-sector commercial banks in Bangladesh that is not a foreign bank and is listed in Dhaka's stock exchange, as well as the Chittagong Stock Exchange.
I use this app regularly and found some major issues in it UI and UX. Then I researced about other similar apps and redesigned the app. major inspiration behind the redesign was Apple Card, Revolt, Monzo, Cash App.
Slowly will redesign the whole app and make its user experience better.
Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you ✌️
