Maxim Smirnov

Flyer for company "Scarlet sails" and "AutoRadio"

Maxim Smirnov
Maxim Smirnov
  • Save
Flyer for company "Scarlet sails" and "AutoRadio" branding vector illustration design ux ui graphic design
Download color palette

Flyer for the event on A5 paper. CMYK color palette

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Maxim Smirnov
Maxim Smirnov

More by Maxim Smirnov

View profile
    • Like