CatFish Ragnarok

CatFish Ragnarok tattoodesign sketch japanece catfish polinesia graphic procreate logo illustration drawing digital art art graphic design
NeoPolinesian style art with a Catfish eating the sun, some dynamic japanese and greece lines

