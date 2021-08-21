MichealAnu

SCONI BRAND

SCONI BRAND typography branding logo illustration design
SCONI BRAND as the name implies is a brand name for a client whose forte is stand up comedy and anchoring of shows. I hope you like it, designed and rendered in Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
