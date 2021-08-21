Sara Dholakia

Hand Lettering Practice - Each Letter of the Alphabet

  1. B & C.jpg
  2. A.JPG
  3. D & E.JPG
  4. F & G.jpg
  5. H & I.jpg

I've been practicing my hand lettering skills and thought it would be fun to do a page of words that start with each letter of the alphabet. I'm working on 'k' at the moment.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
