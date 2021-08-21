Dariia K.

Shopping cart

Dariia K.
Dariia K.
  • Save
Shopping cart e-commerce figma app web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Back again to explore something new, this is an wedding shop
e-commerce app.

Hope you enjoy it 😊

.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Dariia K.
Dariia K.

More by Dariia K.

View profile
    • Like