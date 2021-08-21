TXT. Logo. Logocore

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 28
"TXT"
Technical task:
I want to hire you for an internal project at BlueTop Labs for a visual identity. For the last few months, we’ve been quietly working on a new application that makes the task of note taking and communication within large teams easier.
We need you to develop a logo for this project and plan a consistent color scheme our software developers can use to polish the application’s design. It should be bold, easy to read, and memorable on first glance. Our target demographic are large corporations, so we want to avoid anything that is over-complicated or untrustworthy.