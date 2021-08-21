Konekt

Pet Social Media App

This project will take one step forward from current famous social media platforms and this is targeting to connect PETS and make this as an essential application for any pet lover. In simplest definition, it’s a social media mobile app to connect pets. Basically there won’t be any user profiles; we will replace that with the profile of your pet. Because it’s high time to use the technology to nurture your pet.

