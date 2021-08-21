Mobile app for automatically feed pets

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey all!
Now, I tried to make something new for me, and it's a design of mobile app. I had a task to create mobile application, that has only one function. Accprding this, I created mobile app for users, which have pets at home, and very often don't have pretty time to give some food to them.
If someone buy an automatic pet feeder, he can downloads a special application, that helps feed his pets. There is an opportuinity to feed now and choose the number of servings (then a pet get food). And also, to add a time, servings and days, then the automatic pet feeder will make this automatically.
Thanks for attention!)
Have a nice day!