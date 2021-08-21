Jack Colchester

SoFaygo Mock Song Promotion

SoFaygo Mock Song Promotion trap hip hop hyperrap jackboys cactus cactus jack sofaygo travis scott travis music illustrator cover album design rap
This is a mock poster I made for an unreleased SoFaygo song called 'Hate When It Rains'. I took inspiration from his cover art for his other singles, where there is always the song name in the cover, with a 'explicit content' warning usually placed central at the bottom. I added some filters and saturation changes to make the poster look more aesthetic.

