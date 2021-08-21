ShaStyle

WhatsApp Improvements

ShaStyle
ShaStyle
  • Save
WhatsApp Improvements app branding ui ux design
Download color palette

Hi guys,

I have created a Behance project that outline 7 improvements as a UX designer I have suggested.

Please check the project below link,
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125837155/WhatsApp-Improvements/modules/714549071

I would greatly appreciate it if you kindly give me some feedback ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
ShaStyle
ShaStyle

More by ShaStyle

View profile
    • Like