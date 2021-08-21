Hilda Taheri

Package Delivery Tracking

Hilda Taheri
Hilda Taheri
  • Save
Package Delivery Tracking tracking icon buttomnav app concept ux ui figma routing route map package order delivery
Download color palette

Hi 🙌🏻

I designed a tracking experience for your packages. Hope you like it! 😊
Please like, and I hope to get some feedback from you!

😉

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Hilda Taheri
Hilda Taheri

More by Hilda Taheri

View profile
    • Like