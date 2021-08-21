Hi Dribbblers !

This is my new concept design of an E-commerce app (Cart & Payment page).

This design depicts the simplicity for a user to just interact with what he/she wants to see and also a simple payment page.

The visual hinderance is least which lets user to explore & have best user experience.

