E-commerce

E-commerce web design website app interface user experience user interface graphic design design branding app ui
Hi Dribbblers !

Hope you are doing well, healthy & safe.
This is my new concept design of an E-commerce app (Cart & Payment page).
This design depicts the simplicity for a user to just interact with what he/she wants to see and also a simple payment page.
The visual hinderance is least which lets user to explore & have best user experience.
