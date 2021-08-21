Joel Torres

Girl and Cat on a Rainy Morning

Girl and Cat on a Rainy Morning rain cat art illustration
It was a peaceful rainy morning that I got the inspiration that drove me to illustrate it. I thought of the times when I was a third grader, and how I loved waiting for the bus at a bus stop on rainy days.

Also, I saw a picture of a Japanese kindergarten uniform and its characteristic yellow hat.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
