Amol Singh

Instagram Re-structured

Amol Singh
Amol Singh
  • Save
Instagram Re-structured render cycles logo design graphic design logo blender illustration design 3d modeling 3d art 3d
Download color palette

Revamping the Instagram logo in blender. This is from a series called "The Logo Pile" where I try recreating the logos in different styles.

Amol Singh
Amol Singh

More by Amol Singh

View profile
    • Like