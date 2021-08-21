👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
NOTEBOOK COVER DESIGN
Designer : Md Amran (amran5r)
All rights reserved Md Amran!
My all designs are copyrighted by only me and my client!
I upload my designs here to take permission from my clients!
So don't copy and download anything from this profile.
ABOUT ME 👤
Hi, My name is Amran. I’m an occupational & ingenious Graphic Designer & Photo Editor.
I can provide BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN and MARKETING & ADVERTISING Graphic Design services. Also, I can provide PHOTO EDITING Services too.
My passion is to make exceptional & eye-catching Design & Editing.
I always love to do something Exceptional/Trendy/Awesome! 😀
MY SERVICES 🎨✒
✔ Logo Design
✔ Business Card Design
✔ Letterhead Design
✔ Stationery Designs
✔ Calendar Design
✅ Flyer Design
✅ Postcard Design
✅ Poster Design
✅ Banner Design
✅ Billboard Design
✅ Brochure Design
✅ Newspaper Ad Design
✅ Social Media Design (Post/Ad/Banner/Cover)
✅ Video Thumbnail Design
✅ Web Banner Design
✅ Rollup Banner Design
☑️ Clipping Path
☑️ Background Remove
☑️ Shadow Add/Remove
☑️ Hair Masking
☑️ Object Remove
☑️ Color Correction & Reflection
☑️ Color Grading
☑️ Cloth Wrinkle Remove
☑️ Image Retouching
☑️ Human Photo Retouching
☑️ Product Photo Retouching
☑️ Jewelry Retouching
☑️ Glass Reflection
☑️ Resizing/Cropping
☑️ Neck Joint
☑️ and more
GET IN TOUCH 💬
Email: amranofficials02@gmail.com
If you want to work with me or If you have any questions or discussions. Then don't hesitate to contact me anytime.
Thank you very much for your valuable time.
Hopefully, Talk to you soon!
Best Regards,
Amran