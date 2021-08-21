Manal

Echoing Green (Flat Landscape Art)

Echoing Green (Flat Landscape Art) art digital art lush green trees clouds sun serene calm mountains rural houses farm green landscape flat landscape graphic design illustration illustrator design
My first attempt at making a flat-landscape art and pretty proud how it turned out. Prolly will make more of these as I absolutely enjoyed the process. It's made on Illustrator using pen tool.

Rebound of
Illustrate a peaceful landscape scene.
By Dribbble
