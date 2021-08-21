Mehedi Hasan

Finance Mobile App

Mehedi Hasan
Mehedi Hasan
  • Save
Finance Mobile App figma minimal attractive figma app design finance app finance mobile app online bank ui looks mobile wallet wallet apps login apps design mobile bank bank apps mobile apps 3d design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

Take a look at the wallet app.
This is my new exploration, I made this concept about "Finance Mobile Bank App". So - what you think?

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
mehedimas89@gmail.com

Mehedi Hasan
Mehedi Hasan

More by Mehedi Hasan

View profile
    • Like