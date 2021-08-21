Adegbulugbe Israel

This is a podcast listening app I designed with adobe xd. This app gives users the feature to see the words that is being said in the podcast they are listening to. I started off with sketches on Invision freehand, then moved to adobe xd for high fidelity designs and prototyping.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
