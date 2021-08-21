👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi dribbbles!
This is a podcast listening app I designed with adobe xd. This app gives users the feature to see the words that is being said in the podcast they are listening to. I started off with sketches on Invision freehand, then moved to adobe xd for high fidelity designs and prototyping.
Feel free to leave feedback on comment.
Press L if you like it
Thank you.
Interested in collaboration, contact me via adegbulugbeisrael@gmail.com