EzKey - Vietnamese Input Source Application on macOS

EzKey - Vietnamese Input Source Application on macOS light mode dark mode languages application design minimal flat web app macos motion graphics animation ui
Hi folks! Small shots on a simple Vietnamese input source application on macOS - EzKey. Multiple users, dark/light modes, Vietnamese characters. Cool shots for the weekend huh? Love yah!!! 🇻🇳 🇻🇳 🇻🇳

Chào mọi người! Đây là một dự án nhỏ về Bộ gõ tiếng Việt trên macOS của mình - EzKey. Nó hỗ trợ nhiều người dùng, chế độ sáng/tối và tất nhiên là toàn bộ là tiếng Việt. Hy vọng nó có thể cho mọi người nhiều cảm hứng cho cuối tuần. Yêu mọi người!!! 🇻🇳 🇻🇳 🇻🇳

