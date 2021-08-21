Jyotiprakash Sahoo

Game store UI

Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo
  • Save
Game store UI daily ui ux game valorant game ui logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hi, dribblers,
It is the concept of a game store UI,where we can purchase the top trending game through this app.

Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/

Thanks!

Jyotiprakash Sahoo
Jyotiprakash Sahoo

More by Jyotiprakash Sahoo

View profile
    • Like