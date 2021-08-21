Fatima

Health Assistant App - Design for mobile app

I want to share my very first results of the design of a health application to manage a healthy lifestyle. Self-care begins with small steps: getting enough sleep or taking care of your body. The health tracking apps make it easier for us by sending reminders and collecting the stats.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
