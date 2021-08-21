Revamping Carmudi home page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Carmudi is an online site that is a place to bring together sellers and buyers to transact new and used vehicles. Carmudi is an online multinational automotive company that targets emerging markets such as Mexico, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Ghana, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon. The company collects thousands of new and used vehicles from various dealers and private sellers. Carmudi not only serves sellers to register their cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, but also provides buyers with comprehensive information, vehicle reviews, purchase advice and other interesting automotive topics. Carmudi was founded in Germany in 2013 and previously operated under the names Carmido (Africa), Ubiauto (Latin America) and Motors (Asia).