Revamping Carmudi home page

Carmudi is an online site that is a place to bring together sellers and buyers to transact new and used vehicles. Carmudi is an online multinational automotive company that targets emerging markets such as Mexico, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nigeria, Ghana, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon. The company collects thousands of new and used vehicles from various dealers and private sellers. Carmudi not only serves sellers to register their cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles, but also provides buyers with comprehensive information, vehicle reviews, purchase advice and other interesting automotive topics. Carmudi was founded in Germany in 2013 and previously operated under the names Carmido (Africa), Ubiauto (Latin America) and Motors (Asia).