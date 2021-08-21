Anupa Dhakal

One Item e-commerce site - DailyUI

One Item e-commerce site - DailyUI purchase now website dark good design candles ecommerce landing page vector branding logo icon illustration dailyui contrast ux ui design
This one item e-commerce website homepage was designed for dailyUI.
It has been designed for a candle that comes in different fragrances.

It was created on Figma with love <3
Thank you for taking a look!

