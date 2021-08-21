Princewill

Mr & miss ogu brand identity

Mr & miss ogu brand identity design des graphic design branding logo
Mr & miss ogu is an indigenous modeling brand that portray fashion lifestyle and above all cultural aspect of ogu people .

Brand identity

Tool: Adobe illustrator

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
