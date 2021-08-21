Graphic Design Junction

Word CV/Resume (FREE)

Word CV/Resume (FREE)
  1. free-word-resume-behance.jpg
  2. free-word-resume-2.jpg
  3. free-word-resume-3.jpg

Clean & professional Word Resume Template with cover letter and portfolio page. Very easy to edit by Microsoft Word. All details are fully customizable and usable forever.

Features:
2 page resume template in .docx format
1 cover letter template in .docx format
1 references template in .docx
Easy to edit/customize
Add your name/experience/contact details etc.
A4 Letter resume/CV templates included
Comes in DOCX format
Yes, you can change colors and keep your resume professional.

License, Usage, and Sharing:
This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.

Free Download
Download

