Word CV/Resume (FREE)

Clean & professional Word Resume Template with cover letter and portfolio page. Very easy to edit by Microsoft Word. All details are fully customizable and usable forever.

Features:

2 page resume template in .docx format

1 cover letter template in .docx format

1 references template in .docx

Easy to edit/customize

Add your name/experience/contact details etc.

A4 Letter resume/CV templates included

Comes in DOCX format

Yes, you can change colors and keep your resume professional.

License, Usage, and Sharing:

This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.

