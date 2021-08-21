Leonit Gashi

Kulturë / Rebrand (+FREE typeface)!

Leonit Gashi
Leonit Gashi
  • Save
Kulturë / Rebrand (+FREE typeface)! experimental symbol logo brand identity visual identity brand free typeface free font type font typography design
Download color palette

After 1+ years of being released, the mini type-foundry I run is getting its official "face" / brand. Kulturë started as a small project during the quarantine times. It began as a little hobby but soon with the time put into it this changed.

Free typeface: https://kulture.gumroad.com/l/yXZwn

The name Kulturë is in albanian. The foundry is based in Prishtinë. Kulturë basically meaning culture, where as the foundry attemps to connect cultures via typography. "Kultures Konnected". This is the official rebrand. Hope you like it!

Apart from the rebrand there is a neat suprise for typography lovers :-)!

Thanks to anyone who has supported so far, will keep releasing fun stuff.

Leonit Gashi
Leonit Gashi

More by Leonit Gashi

View profile
    • Like