Kulturë / Rebrand (+FREE typeface)!

After 1+ years of being released, the mini type-foundry I run is getting its official "face" / brand. Kulturë started as a small project during the quarantine times. It began as a little hobby but soon with the time put into it this changed.
Free typeface: https://kulture.gumroad.com/l/yXZwn
The name Kulturë is in albanian. The foundry is based in Prishtinë. Kulturë basically meaning culture, where as the foundry attemps to connect cultures via typography. "Kultures Konnected". This is the official rebrand. Hope you like it!
Apart from the rebrand there is a neat suprise for typography lovers :-)!
Thanks to anyone who has supported so far, will keep releasing fun stuff.