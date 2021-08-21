I don't know how to start my life on Dribbble, but I don't feel like taking the usual way and saying "Hello, this is my first work, be kind"

This isn't my first work and I'm perfectly fine with criticism but that's not the point.

The point is to be creative, even in something as trivial as taking first steps by uploading your creation.

So this is my way of saying "Hello World" by saying "Hello Dribbble"