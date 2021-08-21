Beth Sicheneder

Malcolm Yards branding vintage heritage minnesota minneapolis development badge yards malcolm industrial
The approved mark system for Malcolm Yards, a new development and neighborhood located in a heritage industrial area of Minneapolis. The monogram mixes elements of an "M", a "Y" and the crossing motion of railroad tracks that were so foundational to the area.
Created at KNOCK Inc.

