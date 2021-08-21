Tochukwu Nwakasi

Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout Page

Daily UI 002 - Credit Card Checkout Page mockup design graphic design app adobexd ux ui 002 dailyui
Task
Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125833889/Daily-UI-002-Credit-Card-Checkout-Page

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
