EtcToBeyond

Citra - C letter Logo Design

EtcToBeyond
EtcToBeyond
  • Save
Citra - C letter Logo Design graphic design logobrand logoicon logoconcept c mark logoshop logoart c letter logo letter logo c logo c newlogo flatlogo logomark logodesigner cleanlogo modernlogo logodesign logo
Download color palette

A minimalistic logo from my archives.
This is a C Letter Mark Golden Ratio Logo with Tail End. the mark is unused and you can buy it.

Eager to hear your thoughts!

Interested in working with me?
Contact me at: etctobeyond@gmail.com

EtcToBeyond
EtcToBeyond

More by EtcToBeyond

View profile
    • Like