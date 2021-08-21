Skar_visual

Japan minimalist logo

Japan minimalist logo typography vector design logo illustration branding kanji red minimalist logo japan flag logo japan t-shirt t-shirt japan logo japan flag japan
Japan minimalist logo, I made this logo to put it on a shirt for my personal shop, i really like how it turned out to be.

