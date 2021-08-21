Skar_visual

Pacpacman logo

Skar_visual
Skar_visual
  • Save
Pacpacman logo cute character vector design illustration branding drawing logo fast food logo pacman design food logo pacman logo asian pacman pacman
Download color palette

This is a pacpacman logo, the client asked me to make this for an asian fast food and was very happy about the result.

Skar_visual
Skar_visual

More by Skar_visual

View profile
    • Like