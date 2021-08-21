Felipe Holman

Roca - Creaft Brewery - Logo Design

Felipe Holman
Felipe Holman
  • Save
Roca - Creaft Brewery - Logo Design brand design logotype graphic design creativity craft beer beer branding visual identity logo design logo
Download color palette

A beer with body and soul. Check the entire project on my website (www.felipeholman.com) or Behance (www.behance.net/felipeholman) 🤟

Felipe Holman
Felipe Holman

More by Felipe Holman

View profile
    • Like