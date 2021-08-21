El Gallo Pelón

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí. -Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí
Este dibujo que a la final se volvió una animación es para la gente querida del @elgallopelon.ed
This is an endless story, a game with one question... Do you want me to tell you the tale of the bald rooster? - Yes. - Are you sure... Do you want me to tell you the tale of the bald rooster? - Yes. - Are you sure that...
I made this for the beautiful friends from @elgallopelon.ed
#animation #doodle #ilustration #children #digitalilustration #digital #artoninstagram #animals #tales #Venezuela #Maracaibo #gallopelon #gallo
#rooster