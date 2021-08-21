Lucia A. Borjas

El Gallo Pelón

Lucia A. Borjas
Lucia A. Borjas
  • Save
El Gallo Pelón love art logo branding doodle design animation animals illustration
Download color palette

¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí. -Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí
Este dibujo que a la final se volvió una animación es para la gente querida del @elgallopelon.ed

This is an endless story, a game with one question... Do you want me to tell you the tale of the bald rooster? - Yes. - Are you sure... Do you want me to tell you the tale of the bald rooster? - Yes. - Are you sure that...
I made this for the beautiful friends from @elgallopelon.ed

#animation #doodle #ilustration #children #digitalilustration #digital #artoninstagram #animals #tales #Venezuela #Maracaibo #gallopelon #gallo
#rooster

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Lucia A. Borjas
Lucia A. Borjas

More by Lucia A. Borjas

View profile
    • Like