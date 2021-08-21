El Gallo Pelón

¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí. -Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí Seguro que ¿Quieres que te cuente el cuento del gallo pelón?- Sí

Este dibujo que a la final se volvió una animación es para la gente querida del @elgallopelon.ed

This is an endless story, a game with one question... Do you want me to tell you the tale of the bald rooster? - Yes. - Are you sure... Do you want me to tell you the tale of the bald rooster? - Yes. - Are you sure that...

I made this for the beautiful friends from @elgallopelon.ed

#animation #doodle #ilustration #children #digitalilustration #digital #artoninstagram #animals #tales #Venezuela #Maracaibo #gallopelon #gallo

#rooster