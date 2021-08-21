👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Dashboard screen of Edumatica - Edtech platform.
More screens are coming. Stay tuned.
With a friendly user experience, conducting live classes is now easy.
Start your Online Academy in just 4 clicks
Edumatica is an edtech platform founded with a vision of providing innovative technology solutions for educators globally. We aspire to be the leader in providing cutting-edge technology for virtual education. We are a highly motivated and curated team of professionals who have worked on highly secure, sustainable and scalable systems/ technologies and business.
Let me know about the design and the experience you have using this app.
Thanks