Skar_visual

Fast food logo

Skar_visual
Skar_visual
  • Save
Fast food logo typography vector design illustration branding potatoes logo hamburger tortilla potatoes colorful logo arabic fast food food logo fast food logo fast food logo
Download color palette

This is a fast food logo concept that i really liked to create, batata means potatoes in arabic.

Skar_visual
Skar_visual

More by Skar_visual

View profile
    • Like