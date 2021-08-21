Md Saadbin Hussain

Chinese Guardian Lion

Chinese Guardian Lion shíshī komainu lion dog foo dog chinese lion abstract minimal modern logo
A minimal interpretation of the Chinese guardian lion as an emblem. The logomark features the characteristic curly mane of the symbol.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
