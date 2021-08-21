Ersyaharani Wardhani

Alma Ata Mobile - University Mobile App

Recently, I participated in my first ever UI design competition. Alma Ata Mobile is a mobile application that will help Alma Ata University student to access their academics progress, informations, courses, schedules, and assignments.

I'd love to hear your feedback, thank you!

