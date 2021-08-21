Pavel Martinov

Connect with Cryptonpay

Pavel Martinov
Pavel Martinov
Hire Me
  • Save
Connect with Cryptonpay bank dashboard component api finance wallet dash crm bitcoin ui minimalism design crypto app
Download color palette

Hi, everyone!

This concept is about back end API integration, where merchants will be able to integrate it and many more.

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Pavel Martinov
Pavel Martinov
Welcome to my design🎨 portfolio on Dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Pavel Martinov

View profile
    • Like