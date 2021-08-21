Talha Jubayer

Proffesional Visiting Card Design.BUSINESS CARDS DESIGN.

Talha Jubayer
Talha Jubayer
  • Save
Proffesional Visiting Card Design.BUSINESS CARDS DESIGN. design business card design visiting card design card design card visiting card businesscard branding graphicdesign logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi viewers,
This is my new Professional business card Design.
Features:
+Easy Customizable & Editable File.
+EPS
+CMYK & RGB Colours (300 PPI resolution)
If you need any design please
contact with me: jubayermd617@gmail.com
My behance account: www.behance.net/talha_jubayer
-----------------------------------------------
If you feel good after watching my design then please ‘like’ my work and don’t forget to follow me.
Thank you for watching this shot.

Talha Jubayer
Talha Jubayer

More by Talha Jubayer

View profile
    • Like