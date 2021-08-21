Emi Renzi

Vermut Eredità 🇮🇹

Vermut Eredità 🇮🇹 italia italy package packaging pack vermouth ui logo design illustration draw ilustração illustration art drawing art arte
The origin of vermouth is attributed to the Greeks, but this drink was made popular by the Italians thanks to a tavern keeper in Turin, in 1786, who began to experiment with wine and herbs.
From there, vermouth began its successful career throughout almost all of Europe.
This vermouth is a reddish, tile and burgundy-brown amaro, it is usually served with ice and some type of citrus to bring freshness.

