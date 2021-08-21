Vermú Fenómeno :: Vermouth Rojo ✍🏼⚽🇦🇷

Fenómeno represents two great passions of Argentines: soccer and bar with friends. Vermouth is a drink that comes from the time of our grandparents, and that to this day continues to be the company of great roasts, long talks and football matches.

A European drink that arrived in Argentina and became very popular in all the bars and still lifes of the country. It came to stay.

Its vintage design represents vintage football and the time when vermouth began to become popular.

Two passions that keep beating.