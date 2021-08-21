Bahia Design

Kids Clothing Hang Tag Label for Awareness Campaign

Bahia Design
Bahia Design
  • Save
Kids Clothing Hang Tag Label for Awareness Campaign advertising marketing campaign campaign concept apparel advertising campaign campaign labels kids brand hang tag pattern logo branding design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This is a piece of design I developed as part of an awareness campaign for a fictitious, socially responsible kids clothing brand.

More about this project here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CS16YZeoDLI/

Bahia Design
Bahia Design

More by Bahia Design

View profile
    • Like