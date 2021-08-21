Emi Renzi

Oporto Vintage HERÁLDICA 🇵🇹🍇

packaging package pack portugal porto oporto
Oporto Heráldica is a premium drink made from grapes of Portuguese origin, bottled in 2010. The concept of the design focuses on the traditional heraldry of the country of Portugal, and its main historical icons such as ships, kings and castles. The rich culture of the Portuguese country allow an infinite source of inspiration.

