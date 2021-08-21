Brilon Font + Extras

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/pP6VlA
Brilon is an elegant serif font inspired by the Art Deco era. It perfectly represents vintage esthetics in a modern and minimalist way. The font includes special uppercase letters, alternate characters and beautiful ligatures. Furthermore it comes with 8 botanical photos which I used in this product presentation! The font is perfect for elegant logo design, packaging or invitation cards.