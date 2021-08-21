Emi Renzi

Whisky 煙猿 (Smoke Monkey) 🇯🇵🐒🥃

whisky whiskey packaging
It is a whiskey of single cask variety, on the label it can mention when it has been aging for years, in this case 18 years.
Inspired by the "red face" monkeys that inhabit Japan, more quickly in the forests and mountains of the Japanese islands.
The word "smoke" refers to the custom of this species of primate, mainly those who live in Yamanouchi Nagano prefecture, who descend from rocky walls and the forest to sit in the warm waters of the onsen (hot spring), the which envelops them in abundant steam (smoke).

