Jordi Klavers

Banxo Logomark

Jordi Klavers
Jordi Klavers
Hire Me
  • Save
Banxo Logomark forming manufacture architect design branding logo build house building construction
Banxo Logomark forming manufacture architect design branding logo build house building construction
Banxo Logomark forming manufacture architect design branding logo build house building construction
Download color palette
  1. 21.08.14-BXO-LOGO-Dribbble.png
  2. 21.08.14-BXO-LOGO-Dribbble_2.png
  3. 21.08.14-BXO-LOGO-Dribbble_1.png

Banxo is a construction company that helps architects build their dream by innovative building solutions.

Jordi Klavers
Jordi Klavers
I think beyond just logos. Get in touch now.
Hire Me
Like