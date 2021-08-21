Raki Atamiz :: Bebida nacional de Turquía 🇹🇷

This liquor, also called "Aslan Sütü", generally distilled from grapes, is similar to other liqueurs found in the eastern Mediterranean and in the Balkans, such as ouzo, arak or tsipouro. You can even consider it a relative of the French pastis.

The design is inspired by Turkish ornamentation. The work consisted of a deep investigation of Turkish art and style to generate a design piece that reflects the aesthetics of that country.

The architecture of the design reflects part of the art of Turkey that we can visualize in looms, mosaics, walls among other things. The richness of this artistic style is very interesting and attractive, the colors also play an important role, they are very contrasting colors, which enhances the design and attracts attention.

To be inspired by the ethnicity of the countries is something that I am passionate about, to investigate in depth where it comes from, where the style, its meaning arises, to investigate its chromatic character, its multiple forms and the logic of its assembly. In this case it was an attractive project since Turkey has a wonderful, complex art where infinite design compositions can be developed.